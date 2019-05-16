|
MAURER Elwin Margaret 'BILLIE'
Peacefully 12th May 2019. Late of Bundaleer Gardens and Formally of Wallace Street Wauchope.
Loved aunty to Raymond and Shirley, Garry and Rosalie, Mark (dec) and Janet, Michael and Linda, and Families.
Aged 80 Years
The rite of a Christian funeral and Requiem Mass for the Repose of Billie's soul will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Cameron Street Wauchope on Friday 17th May 2019 with prayers commencing at 1pm.
Thence for Burial in the Wauchope Cemetery.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on May 16, 2019
