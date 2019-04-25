|
WEBB Jennifer Jane Passed away on 21st April, 2019. Beloved Wife of Michael, much loved Mother of Virginia, Tim, Sarah (deceased), Duncan (deceased), Evan and their partners. Loved Grandmother of nine, and great Grandmother of four, 60 years married but lost to the scourge of cancer. Aged 83 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Jennifer's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 29th April, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019