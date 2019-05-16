|
|
|
Rogers
Lloyed Lindsay
Passed peacefully 8th May 2019.
Late of Campbell Street Wauchope.
Beloved father and father-in-law of Alan and Trish, David and Julianne, Brett, and Grant and Michelle. Loving grand father to John, William, Alyce, Morgon, Ellanor, Joel, Kyhe, Olivia, Ella, Lloyed, Ayden, Elsie, and Bill. Great grand father to Nate, Emily, Miller, Kiara, Sophia, and Jamie.
Aged 93 years
The relatives and friends of Lloyed are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street Wauchope on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 10am.
Thence for private cremation.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More