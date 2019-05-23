|
|
|
ROGERS Lloyed Passed peacefully 8th May 2019, Late of Campbell street Wauchope.
Loving husband to Fay. Beloved father and father-in-law of Alan and Trish, David and Julianne, Brett, and Grant and Michelle. Loving grandfather to John, William, Alyce, Morgon, Ellanor, Joel, Khye, Olivia, Ella, Lloyed, Ayden, Elsie and Bill. Great grandfather to Nate, Emily, Miller, Kiara, Sophia, and Jamie
'Aged 93 years'
The relatives and friends of Lloyed are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street Wauchope on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 10am.
Thence for private cremation.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More