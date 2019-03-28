Notices Resources More Obituaries for Loretta SWARRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Loretta Anne SWARRIS

Notice SWARRIS (Buck) Loretta Anne Late of Cowarral Circuit, Wauchope. Much loved wife of Keith. Mother of Shane, Kurt, Clinton and Marika. Loved Nan of Grandchildren Paige, Jaydon, Ty, Sharnii, Emilee, Jacob, Raven, Blaze and Holly and Great Grandchildren Evie and Malakhi.



'Aged 67 Years'



The rite of a christian funeral for the Repose of Loretta's soul will be held on Thursday 28th March, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope with prayers commencing at 10.00 am.



Thence for Private Cremation.







Published in Wauchope Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019





