|
|
GEERING Roderick Owen 19th March 2019 late of First Street Mudgee and formerly of Wauchope. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Heidi, Susan & Syd, Tracey & Tim. Adored Pop of Alyssa, Poppy, Will, Tom, Rosie, Lachlan and Jacob. Cherished brother of Warwick, Jill, Diannah (dec.) and Jaenette (dec). Aged 75 years "In Gods Care" A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of the Late Roderick Geering was held at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee on Thursday 28th March 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Wauchope Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019