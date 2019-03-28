Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick GEERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick Owen GEERING

Notice Condolences

Roderick Owen GEERING Notice
GEERING Roderick Owen 19th March 2019 late of First Street Mudgee and formerly of Wauchope. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Heidi, Susan & Syd, Tracey & Tim. Adored Pop of Alyssa, Poppy, Will, Tom, Rosie, Lachlan and Jacob. Cherished brother of Warwick, Jill, Diannah (dec.) and Jaenette (dec). Aged 75 years "In Gods Care" A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of the Late Roderick Geering was held at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee on Thursday 28th March 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Wauchope Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
+
Read More
Remember Share a message, photo, or video below
Please add or record a video for the family of Roderick GEERING Add a video +
Please add a photo and share in the life story for Roderick GEERING Add a photo +