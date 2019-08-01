|
CARROLL HARRISON JAMES It is my very sad duty, and with tears in our eyes, we inform everyone of the tragic passing of our beautiful eldest son, Harrison James Carroll. Harry passed away on 21 July 2019 in Ballarat. Nicole and I, Saxon and Jedidiah are extremely proud to have been blessed to have Harrison in our lives. Harrison is now at peace. We intend to celebrate his amazing life in two parts: Ballarat and Newcastle. For Ballarat: A memorial service will be held on Monday 29 July 2019 at 6pm at Ranger Barracks in Sturt Street, Ballarat, Victoria. For Newcastle: Viewing service of Harrison: Thursday 1 August 2019 from 12-1pm for family and 1-3pm for remaking friends and family. Location is David Lloyd Funerals, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown, NSW. Small items that you wish to place with Harrison are encouraged. Friday 2 August - Cremation at 2pm at the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield NSW followed by the wake at the Beresfield Bowling Club which is located nearby. We really appreciate the support thus far. Our beautiful son will be forever young, and we know that he is loved by all who entered his life. We are truly blessed that he chose us to be his family. Rest in Peace, baby boy. We love you!
Published in Wauchope Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019