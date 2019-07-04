Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth JACOBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John JACOBS

Kenneth John JACOBS Notice
JACOBS Kenneth John Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family

Aged 90 years

Loving Husband of Heather, much loved Father of Don, Maree, Margot, Leonie & Ally.

Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a a celebration of Ken's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm



logo


logo
Published in Wauchope Gazette on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.