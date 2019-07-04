|
JACOBS Kenneth John Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family
Aged 90 years
Loving Husband of Heather, much loved Father of Don, Maree, Margot, Leonie & Ally.
Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a a celebration of Ken's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm
Published in Wauchope Gazette on July 4, 2019