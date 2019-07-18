|
Sommer Mary Louise Better known as Mary Burns Dearly beloved Wife of Keith Burns (deceased) Loving Mother and Mother in law of Edith, Joanne and Peter, Ellen (deceased) and Michael, Louise, Kelvin and Carmel, Adored Nanna and Nanam to their Families. Aged 81 Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Thanks Giving Service for Mary's Life to be held in St. Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Thence for Burial in the Anglican Portion of the Wauchope General Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Cancer Council in Mary's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on July 18, 2019