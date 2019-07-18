Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SOMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Better known as Mary Burns SOMMER

Add a Memory
Mary Louise Better known as Mary Burns SOMMER Notice
Sommer Mary Louise Better known as Mary Burns Dearly beloved Wife of Keith Burns (deceased) Loving Mother and Mother in law of Edith, Joanne and Peter, Ellen (deceased) and Michael, Louise, Kelvin and Carmel, Adored Nanna and Nanam to their Families. Aged 81 Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Thanks Giving Service for Mary's Life to be held in St. Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Thence for Burial in the Anglican Portion of the Wauchope General Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Cancer Council in Mary's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Wauchope Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.