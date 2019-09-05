|
DAHLER Victor James Late of Gowrie Road, Wauchope. Loved husband of St. Tina. Father of David, Victor and Eunice. Pop to grandchildren Tammy, Sarah and Billy and Great Granddaughter Willow. 'Aged 85 Years' The Relatives and Friends of Victor are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held on Friday 6th September, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 10.00am. Wauchope District Funeral Services 42 Cameron Street, Wauchope Phone: 6585 2156
Published in Wauchope Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019